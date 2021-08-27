Telecom Argentina (OTCMKTS:TCMFF) Stock Price Up 22.3%

Telecom Argentina S.A. (OTCMKTS:TCMFF) rose 22.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.15. Approximately 628 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.95.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TCMFF)

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

