Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Shares Gap Up to $11.62

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.62, but opened at $11.91. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares last traded at $11.76, with a volume of 112,433 shares.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, July 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.40.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 11,404 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 1st quarter worth $467,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,485 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

