Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Shares Gap Up to $11.62

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.62, but opened at $11.91. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares last traded at $11.76, with a volume of 112,433 shares.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, July 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.88.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.40.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 11,404 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 1st quarter worth $467,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,485 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.80% of the company’s stock.
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile (NASDAQ:ERIC)
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.
