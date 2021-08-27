Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Telephone and Data Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.07.
NYSE:TDS opened at $19.55 on Wednesday. Telephone and Data Systems has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.69.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,629 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,872,000 after buying an additional 275,160 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 132.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 143,001 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 260,917.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,373 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 44,356 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 32,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $951,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.52% of the company’s stock.
About Telephone and Data Systems
Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.
