Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Telephone and Data Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.07.

NYSE:TDS opened at $19.55 on Wednesday. Telephone and Data Systems has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.69.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 3.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,629 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,872,000 after buying an additional 275,160 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 132.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 143,001 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 260,917.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,373 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 44,356 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 32,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $951,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

