Tellor Hits Market Capitalization of $101.08 Million (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. In the last week, Tellor has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. Tellor has a total market cap of $101.08 million and approximately $43.06 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tellor coin can now be purchased for $52.76 or 0.00110892 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00052959 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003026 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014208 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00053374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.97 or 0.00764934 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.59 or 0.00100026 BTC.

Tellor Coin Profile

Tellor (TRB) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,991,756 coins and its circulating supply is 1,915,747 coins. Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official website is tellor.io . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

