Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 780 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 50,263 shares.The stock last traded at $20.63 and had previously closed at $20.73.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.96.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.9258 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 3.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

About Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF)

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

