Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Trading 14.9% Higher

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA) shares traded up 14.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.46 and last traded at $27.00. 4,659 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 265,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.49.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

About Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA)

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

