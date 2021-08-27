Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Short Interest Up 1,137.6% in August

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 404,700 shares, an increase of 1,137.6% from the July 29th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS TSCDY opened at $10.45 on Friday. Tesco has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $13.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.65.

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

