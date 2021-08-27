Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.25.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $131,053.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,328,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Textron by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 9,991 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,555,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $423,689,000 after acquiring an additional 794,825 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 302.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after acquiring an additional 88,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

TXT opened at $71.74 on Friday. Textron has a 12-month low of $31.82 and a 12-month high of $74.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that Textron will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

