Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.25.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th.
In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $131,053.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,328,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
TXT opened at $71.74 on Friday. Textron has a 12-month low of $31.82 and a 12-month high of $74.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.73.
Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that Textron will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.
Textron Company Profile
Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.
