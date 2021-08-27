Tezos (XTZ) Trading Up 30.3% This Week

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. One Tezos coin can now be bought for approximately $4.77 or 0.00010065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $4.09 billion and $661.18 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded 30.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00066092 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016712 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 886,974,897 coins and its circulating supply is 857,133,710 coins. Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

Tezos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

