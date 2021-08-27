The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,916 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,431 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Argus upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.21.

In other news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,063.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BK opened at $55.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $55.97.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

