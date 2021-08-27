The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Hits New 52-Week High at $55.59

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.59 and last traded at $55.56, with a volume of 139931 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.53.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Argus upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.36.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This is a boost from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,981,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,697,000 after buying an additional 208,846 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% in the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 11,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 12.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 27.9% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth about $1,238,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

