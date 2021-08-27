The Bank of Nova Scotia Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.92 Per Share (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia in a report released on Tuesday, August 24th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.82. Desjardins also issued estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2022 earnings at $7.80 EPS.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The bank reported C$1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.71 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.85 billion.

BNS has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$90.00 target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “na” rating and set a C$83.00 price target (up previously from C$82.00) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bankshares increased their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CSFB reduced their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$85.19.

The Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$79.80 on Thursday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$53.54 and a 12 month high of C$82.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$79.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$96.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 58.00%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

