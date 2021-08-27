The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Nova Scotia is one of North America’s premier financial institutions and Canada’s most international bank. They offer a diverse range of products and services including personal, commercial, corporate and investment banking. Scotiabank has built long-term value and recorded consistent earnings growth by building on its core strengths and by executing exceptionally well in its core businesses. These include Domestic Banking, Wealth Management, International Banking and Scotia Capital. “

BNS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.25.

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.95. 1,090,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,266. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $40.15 and a 12 month high of $68.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.6% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.1% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 47,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

