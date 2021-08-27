The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Lowered to C$84.00 at CSFB

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at CSFB from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BNS. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “na” rating and issued a C$83.00 price target (up from C$82.00) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$85.19.

BNS stock opened at C$79.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$96.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$79.39. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of C$53.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$82.35.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The bank reported C$1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.71 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.85 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.8999998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

