The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Spectrum Management Group LLC

Spectrum Management Group LLC lessened its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group accounts for about 1.3% of Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $7,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 965,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,550,000 after purchasing an additional 123,828 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 16.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 15.0% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group stock traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.22. 3,313,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,357,033. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.34. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $124.68.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.8475 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 105.66%.

Several research analysts have commented on BX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $30,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,483,442 shares of company stock valued at $210,515,254 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

