The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 162.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 323 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing by 4.1% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 4.0% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,192 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $218.90. The company had a trading volume of 37,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,666,935. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $229.92.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen raised The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.59.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

