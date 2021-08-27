The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,048.81.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,074.00 to $850.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,145.00 to $854.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,480.00 to $1,080.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,538.00 to $1,466.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,800.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

In other The Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,104.41, for a total transaction of $2,761,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $28,023,250 in the last quarter. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,343,000 after acquiring an additional 200,086 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 493.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 172,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,219,000 after acquiring an additional 143,528 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,058,000 after acquiring an additional 127,313 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,500,000 after acquiring an additional 90,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,945,000. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SAM opened at $586.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $813.31. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 0.76. The Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $562.11 and a 1-year high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The firm had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The Boston Beer’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

