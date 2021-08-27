The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $875.00 to $750.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. The Boston Beer traded as low as $562.17 and last traded at $565.23, with a volume of 9050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $608.11.

SAM has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,800.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Boston Beer in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 target price on the stock. dropped their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,490.00 to $1,281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,450.00 to $990.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,048.81.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,104.41, for a total value of $2,761,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $28,023,250. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bbva USA purchased a new position in The Boston Beer during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Boston Beer by 220.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $813.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 0.76.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The business had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. The Boston Beer’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM)

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

