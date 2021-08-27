The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Gap Down to $48.93

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $48.93, but opened at $47.25. The Carlyle Group shares last traded at $47.04, with a volume of 37,024 shares.

CG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.45.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.14. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.40.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 26.95%. On average, analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

In related news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 16,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $804,956.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 133,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $7,099,076.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,133,101 shares of company stock valued at $543,529,613. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 28.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 297.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.