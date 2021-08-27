The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Gap Down to $48.93

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $48.93, but opened at $47.25. The Carlyle Group shares last traded at $47.04, with a volume of 37,024 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CG shares. Citigroup upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. CIBC raised The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.45.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.40.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 38.32%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is 48.78%.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 133,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $7,099,076.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $41,968.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,133,101 shares of company stock valued at $543,529,613 in the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 679,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,967,000 after purchasing an additional 211,620 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 15.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 564,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,756,000 after acquiring an additional 77,371 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth about $5,514,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 73.0% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 110,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 46,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 1,369.0% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 132,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 123,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

