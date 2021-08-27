The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Wedbush

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price objective lowered by Wedbush from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.41% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CAKE. Raymond James raised The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.54.

CAKE opened at $44.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.73. The Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $26.47 and a 12 month high of $65.81.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $768.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.82 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a positive return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 15.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,978,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $269,758,000 after buying an additional 663,896 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter worth about $20,600,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 85.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 685,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,124,000 after buying an additional 315,060 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 483.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 322,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,456,000 after buying an additional 266,982 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter worth about $10,414,230,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

