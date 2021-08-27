The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) CEO Sells $3,404,018.50 in Stock

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 34,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $3,404,018.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

The Children’s Place stock opened at $89.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.89. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.95 and a 12 month high of $107.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $413.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.55 million. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 91.35% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.48) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLCE. B. Riley raised The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush raised The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. raised The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Children’s Place from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Children’s Place has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.70.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,161 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 9,243 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,103,000 after buying an additional 38,552 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter worth $756,000. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Children’s Place

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

