The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Stock Price Down 5.2% Following Insider Selling

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $91.61 and last traded at $91.99. Approximately 6,274 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 541,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.08.

Specifically, COO Leah Swan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total value of $1,996,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 34,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $3,404,018.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,169 shares of company stock valued at $6,637,547. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.70.

The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.89.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $413.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.55 million. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 91.35%. The Children’s Place’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.48) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in The Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Children’s Place by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Children’s Place in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in The Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

The Children’s Place Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

