The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target Raised to $71.00 at Barclays

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $77.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.15. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of $50.57 and a 1 year high of $78.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.68 and a beta of 1.09.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 210,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 19.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 184.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 40,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 26,289 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 55.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 34,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 603,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,486,000 after purchasing an additional 26,869 shares during the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

