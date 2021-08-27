The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) Upgraded by DNB Markets to Buy

DNB Markets upgraded shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $285.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DDRLF. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Danske raised shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $252.50.

Shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S stock opened at $37.69 on Monday. The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.82.

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S provides offshore drilling rig services to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through North Sea Jack-Up Rigs and International Floaters segment. It owns and operates a fleet of 22 offshore drilling rigs, including 14 jack-up rigs, 4 semi-submersible rigs, and 4 drillships.

