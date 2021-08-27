The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. The Gap had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS.

GPS stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.88. The company had a trading volume of 442,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,645,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.08. The Gap has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $37.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.12%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GPS shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of The Gap from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of The Gap in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of The Gap in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Gap from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Gap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.32.

In other news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 19,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $565,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,541 shares of company stock worth $5,177,685 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

The Gap Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

