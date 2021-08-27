The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th.

In other news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $84,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,783.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Furman bought 69,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.05 per share, for a total transaction of $3,004,158.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in The Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,054,000. First Command Bank lifted its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $402,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Greenbrier Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,919,000 after buying an additional 117,991 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $43.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The Greenbrier Companies has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $50.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4,400.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.55.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $450.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The Greenbrier Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.43%.

About The Greenbrier Companies

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair and Parts; and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

