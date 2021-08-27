The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $450.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of HAIN traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.14. 70,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,335. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1-year low of $30.54 and a 1-year high of $46.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.53 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.10.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207,841 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.46% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $18,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, One Step, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.