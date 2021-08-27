The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Short Interest Up 6,300.0% in August

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, an increase of 6,300.0% from the July 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,343,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Hong Kong and China Gas stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,933 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Hong Kong and China Gas were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

OTCMKTS:HOKCY opened at $1.58 on Friday. The Hong Kong and China Gas has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Profile

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

