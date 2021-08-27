The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of SJM traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.75. 21,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,004. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.41. The J. M. Smucker has a one year low of $108.10 and a one year high of $140.65.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.42%.
In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $117,349.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,066.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
The J. M. Smucker Company Profile
The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.
Read More: Elliott Wave Theory
Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.