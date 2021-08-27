The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SJM traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.75. 21,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,004. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.41. The J. M. Smucker has a one year low of $108.10 and a one year high of $140.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.42%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SJM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.33.

In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $117,349.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,066.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

