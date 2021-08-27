The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Parnassus Investments CA

Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,966,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,107,253 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 2.0% of Parnassus Investments CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Parnassus Investments CA owned 0.28% of The Procter & Gamble worth $939,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.58.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $44,819,184.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 541,024 shares of company stock worth $77,277,688 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.40. The stock had a trading volume of 210,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,064,175. The stock has a market cap of $348.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.39.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

