The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Chairman Sells $5,373,482.22 in Stock

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

The TJX Companies stock opened at $73.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $89.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $76.16.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 38,961 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 266,880 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $17,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 475,740 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 80,080 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,477,063 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $230,008,000 after acquiring an additional 58,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

