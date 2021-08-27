The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of TD stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.96. 40,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $120.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.05. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $42.90 and a twelve month high of $73.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.91%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.40.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

