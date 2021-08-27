The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Given New C$89.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$91.00 to C$89.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TD. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “$91.00” rating on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday. CIBC boosted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Cormark boosted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$90.45.

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down C$0.27 on Friday, reaching C$83.43. 2,094,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,572,399. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$57.44 and a one year high of C$89.12. The firm has a market cap of C$151.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$85.16.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.66 by C$0.38. The company had revenue of C$10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.5399998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert E. Dorrance sold 16,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.27, for a total transaction of C$1,386,410.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 584,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$49,262,893.68. Also, Director Claude Mongeau acquired 9,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$86.63 per share, with a total value of C$800,461.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,787 shares in the company, valued at C$3,966,527.81. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 220,136 shares of company stock worth $19,225,267.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

