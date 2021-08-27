The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Bought by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 364.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 590 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,061,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in The Trade Desk by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,327,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 275.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after buying an additional 8,547 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 10.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,292,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $50,611.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,537,730.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,962 shares of company stock valued at $14,680,739 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

TTD opened at $78.42 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.85 and a 52-week high of $97.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.85, a P/E/G ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 2.51.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist raised their price objective on The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.58.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

