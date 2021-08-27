The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Bought by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 364.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 590 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in The Trade Desk by 1,172.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,064,091,000 after purchasing an additional 48,405,217 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 853.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 3,183,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,284,000 after buying an additional 2,849,703 shares during the period. Westwood Management Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 868.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 1,632,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,296,000 after buying an additional 1,464,013 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 781.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,462,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,117,000 after buying an additional 1,296,405 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 924.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,081,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,635,000 after buying an additional 975,571 shares during the period. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTD stock opened at $78.42 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.85 and a twelve month high of $97.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.85, a P/E/G ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.67.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TTD shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on The Trade Desk from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.58.

In related news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $2,420,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,614 shares in the company, valued at $14,276,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 232,520 shares in the company, valued at $15,695,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,962 shares of company stock valued at $14,680,739 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

