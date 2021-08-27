The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 49.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 723,189 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,612 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up about 4.9% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $127,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its position in The Walt Disney by 29.1% in the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 80,188 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,797,000 after acquiring an additional 18,094 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 6.5% in the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,554 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 0.9% in the first quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 11,640 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 43,664 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $203,000. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 566,970 shares of company stock worth $101,653,310 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.56.

NYSE:DIS traded up $3.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $180.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,668,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,714,161. The company has a market capitalization of $327.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.93. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $117.23 and a 12 month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

