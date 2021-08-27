The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Director Matthew H. Peltz Sells 382,403 Shares

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 382,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $8,940,582.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of The Wendy’s stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $23.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,998,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,691,044. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.02. The Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $29.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. As a group, analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.18%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus raised The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Northcoast Research raised The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. MKM Partners increased their target price on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised The Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Wendy’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in The Wendy’s during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Wendy’s during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.