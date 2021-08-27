The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Director Matthew H. Peltz Sells 382,403 Shares

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 382,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $8,940,582.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of The Wendy’s stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $23.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,998,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,691,044. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.02. The Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $29.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08.
The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. As a group, analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus raised The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Northcoast Research raised The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. MKM Partners increased their target price on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised The Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Wendy’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.88.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in The Wendy’s during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Wendy’s during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.
The Wendy’s Company Profile
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
