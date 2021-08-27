Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 32,962 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 430,142 shares.The stock last traded at $8.58 and had previously closed at $9.24.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TBPH shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Theravance Biopharma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $604.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.81.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.02 million. Analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 19,368 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan raised its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 52.4% during the first quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 58,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 2.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,634,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,583,000 after buying an additional 142,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 30.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 219,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after buying an additional 50,839 shares during the last quarter. 69.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, research, development, and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its products include telavancin under the VIBATIV brand, revefenacin under the TD 4208 brand, and neprilysin. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

