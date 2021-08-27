TheStreet Lowers L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) to C

TheStreet lowered shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L.B. Foster from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of L.B. Foster from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

L.B. Foster stock opened at $17.46 on Tuesday. L.B. Foster has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.88. The firm has a market cap of $189.16 million, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.05.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 2.89%. As a group, research analysts predict that L.B. Foster will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Barington Capital Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster during the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster during the 2nd quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in L.B. Foster during the 2nd quarter worth $460,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies & Services segment comprises of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.

