TheStreet Upgrades Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) to “C”

Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ BRBS opened at $17.27 on Wednesday. Blue Ridge Bankshares has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $18.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.44.

Get Blue Ridge Bankshares alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000.

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Blue Ridge Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and mortgage lending services. It also offers personal checking and savings accounts, business checking and money market accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Ridge Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Ridge Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.