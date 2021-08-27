Thunder Token Price Up 8.5% This Week (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One Thunder Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Thunder Token has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Thunder Token has a total market capitalization of $90.48 million and $21.10 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00013154 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.39 or 0.00476562 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001053 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000712 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

TT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,704,569,443 coins. Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars.

