Thunder Token (TT) Trading 5% Higher This Week

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 27th. Thunder Token has a total market capitalization of $86.34 million and approximately $18.96 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Thunder Token has traded 5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Thunder Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00012876 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $223.47 or 0.00468284 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001054 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000702 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,704,569,443 coins. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.