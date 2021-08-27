Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Stake Lessened by Ronit Capital LLP

Ronit Capital LLP lessened its holdings in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 425,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. TIM comprises 4.4% of Ronit Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ronit Capital LLP owned approximately 0.09% of TIM worth $4,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in TIM by 57.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in TIM by 3.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of TIM by 59.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 19,874 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of TIM by 9.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 452,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of TIM in the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TIMB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TIM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TIM from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE TIMB traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.72. The stock had a trading volume of 186,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,883. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.86. Tim S.A. has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $14.85.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1428 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.4%. TIM’s payout ratio is 54.67%.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA operates as a telecommunications company in Brazil. It provides mobile voice and data services, broadband Internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products. The company provides services for individuals, as well as corporate solutions for small, medium, and large companies.

