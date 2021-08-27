Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMBR) Major Shareholder Sells $93,000.00 in Stock

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMBR) major shareholder Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $93,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tardimed Sciences Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Timber Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Thursday, August 26th, Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 100,000 shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $92,000.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 50,000 shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total value of $45,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 75,000 shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $75,000.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 146,465 shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $186,010.55.

On Thursday, June 10th, Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 185,229 shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total value of $233,388.54.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 305,540 shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total value of $394,146.60.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 66,285 shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $84,181.95.

NASDAQ TMBR opened at $0.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.05. Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $3.65.

Timber Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TMBR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Timber Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 139.25% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals by 1,046.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 997,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 910,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About Timber Pharmaceuticals

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. Its initial focus on developing non-systemic treatments for rare dermatologic diseases, including congenital ichthyosis, tuberous sclerosis complex, and localized scleroderma.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Timber Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timber Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.