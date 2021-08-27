Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.85. Titan Machinery also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.000-$2.200 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Titan Machinery from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens raised Titan Machinery from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Titan Machinery presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TITN traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.38. 165,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,549. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.79. Titan Machinery has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $35.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.16.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $377.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.73 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Tony Christianson sold 10,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $338,307.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,198.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $3,202,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,815,905.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,182 shares of company stock valued at $3,881,253. 14.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Titan Machinery stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,266 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.52% of Titan Machinery worth $10,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 66.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

