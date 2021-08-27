Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.85. Titan Machinery also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.000-$2.200 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TITN traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.38. 165,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,549. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.79. Titan Machinery has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $35.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.16.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $377.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.73 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TITN. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Stephens upgraded Titan Machinery from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Titan Machinery from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Titan Machinery presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.75.

In other Titan Machinery news, Director Tony Christianson sold 10,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $340,944.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,653.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $3,202,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,815,905.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,182 shares of company stock valued at $3,881,253. 14.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Titan Machinery stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,266 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.52% of Titan Machinery worth $10,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

