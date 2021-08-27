Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) to post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Titan Medical’s earnings. Titan Medical reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan Medical will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.24). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Titan Medical.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Titan Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

TMDI opened at $1.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.66. The firm has a market cap of $169.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 3.13. Titan Medical has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $3.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDI. Sara Bay Financial purchased a new position in Titan Medical during the second quarter worth $26,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Titan Medical during the second quarter worth $28,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Titan Medical during the second quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Titan Medical during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Titan Medical during the second quarter worth $34,000. 2.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Medical Company Profile

Titan Medical, Inc engages in the research and development of a computer-assisted robotic surgical technology for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Its portfolio, the Enos™ system, is a robotic single access surgery with dual 3D and 2D definition vision systems, multi-articulating instruments, and a surgeon workstation.

Recommended Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Titan Medical (TMDI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI)

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.