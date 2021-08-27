Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) to post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Titan Medical’s earnings. Titan Medical reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan Medical will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.24). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Titan Medical.

Get Titan Medical alerts:

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Titan Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

TMDI opened at $1.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.66. The firm has a market cap of $169.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 3.13. Titan Medical has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $3.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDI. Sara Bay Financial purchased a new position in Titan Medical during the second quarter worth $26,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Titan Medical during the second quarter worth $28,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Titan Medical during the second quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Titan Medical during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Titan Medical during the second quarter worth $34,000. 2.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Medical Company Profile

Titan Medical, Inc engages in the research and development of a computer-assisted robotic surgical technology for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Its portfolio, the Enos™ system, is a robotic single access surgery with dual 3D and 2D definition vision systems, multi-articulating instruments, and a surgeon workstation.

Recommended Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Titan Medical (TMDI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.