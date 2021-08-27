Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF) Short Interest Update

Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 666.7% from the July 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of TITUF stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.37. Titanium has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.99.
Titanium Company Profile
