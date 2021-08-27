Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP)

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 7,223 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,596% compared to the typical daily volume of 426 call options.

Shares of WRAP opened at $7.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.41. Wrap Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80. The stock has a market cap of $306.82 million, a PE ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.49.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Wrap Technologies had a negative net margin of 350.05% and a negative return on equity of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Wrap Technologies will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on WRAP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wrap Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Wrap Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Wrap Technologies in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total value of $40,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,033.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David G. Norris sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $69,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,260 shares in the company, valued at $789,507.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $305,880. Corporate insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRAP. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. Finally, Alerus Financial NA acquired a new position in Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 12.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc operates as a development stage security technology company. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products includes BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

